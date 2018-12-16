Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Will be re-evaluated Monday
Zadina (groin/hamstring) left Saturday's AHL Grand Rapids game and will be re-evaluated Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Zadina was expected to head to World Juniors on Thursday to play for Team Czech Republic. Those plans may be put on the shelf if Zadina has a serious injury. The Red Wings will likely exercise caution with their top prospect.
