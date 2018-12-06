Zadina will represent the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship, which commences Dec. 26, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Even though Anthony Mantha (hand) will be out 4-to-6 weeks, the Red Wings aren't ready to unleash their 2018 sixth overall pick at the top level. The 19-year-old has produced seven goals and eight assists for AHL Grand Rapids this season, but the highly touted prospect known for his quick release and pinpoint shot has struggled to a minus-8 rating through 22 minor-league games. There's a chance that Zadina will make his debut with the Wings later this season, with the odds of that happening set to increase in the event that the Original Six club gets eliminated from playoff contention early on.