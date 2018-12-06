Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Will play in Worlds
Zadina will represent the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship, which commences Dec. 26, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Even though Anthony Mantha (hand) will be out 4-to-6 weeks, the Red Wings aren't ready to unleash their 2018 sixth overall pick at the top level. The 19-year-old has produced seven goals and eight assists for AHL Grand Rapids this season, but the highly touted prospect known for his quick release and pinpoint shot has struggled to a minus-8 rating through 22 minor-league games. There's a chance that Zadina will make his debut with the Wings later this season, with the odds of that happening set to increase in the event that the Original Six club gets eliminated from playoff contention early on.
More News
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Late-season arrival in Detroit?•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Could join parent club in near future•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Acknowledges areas for improvement•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Officially sent to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Fires home OT winner against Bruins•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Likely bound for AHL to start season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...