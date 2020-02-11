Play

Nielsen (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Buffalo.

Nielsen miss the past five games due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched just one point in his previous seven appearances despite averaging 1:25 of ice time with the man advantage. The Dane should slot into a third-line role but could challenge Brendan Perlini for a top-six spot.

