Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Aiming to return Friday

Nielsen is going through concussion protocol with hopes of returning to action Friday against the Rangers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Nielsen's ownership rates in fantasy have dropped precipitously since he moved on from the Islanders following the 2015-16 campaign. The shootout specialist averaged 0.58 points per game as the sidekick to John Tavares over a decade's worth of service time with the Isles, but he's at a 0.47 PPG mark over 169 contests with the Wings. Nielsen is extremely versatile and remains an important special teams contributor for a Wings team searching for a new identity after Henrik Zetterberg was forced to retire due to chronic back trouble, but between his inconsistent play and an uphill battle overcoming a concussion issue, fantasy owners can leave him on the waiver wire in most settings until he sustains offensive success.