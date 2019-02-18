Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Assists on Wings' only goal
Nielsen (illness) picked up an assist on the Wings' only goal Sunday in their 3-1 loss to the Flyers.
Nielsen was really active in the game, nabbing three shots, blocking one from the Flyers and tallying three hits while turning in a plus-one effort.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...