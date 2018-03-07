Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Awaiting further medical examination

Nielsen (upper body) currently has no timetable for his return, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bruins forward David Backes delivered a questionable hit on Nielsen in Tuesday's game, which drew the ire of Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg, who called it "an unnecessary hit to the head." At this time, coach Jeff Blashill does not know how long Nielsen might be out, but it's safe to say that the shootout specialist will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's home game against the Golden Knights. Nielsen has been trudging along this season, having posted 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) through 66 games.