Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back from three-game absence
Nielsen (undisclosed) did not register a shot on goal and had two hits with one blocked shot in a 5-1 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday.
Nielsen missed the previous three games with his undisclosed ailment and received just over 11 minutes of playing time in his return to the lineup. The 33-year-old fills a bottom-six role for the Red Wings, but he did chip in with 10 goals and 35 points a year ago, his sixth straight season with a double-digit goal total.
