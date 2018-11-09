Nielsen (concussion) is slated to return Friday against the Rangers.

Nielsen was on a roll with four assists over as many games prior to sustaining his injury. The Wings deploy the Dane in all situations -- including the power play and penalty kill -- but seldom has he been a difference maker in fantasy matchups. Nielsen has zero goals, with six helpers representing his entire point total as he works against a minus-7 rating this season.

