Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back in business
Nielsen (concussion) is slated to return Friday against the Rangers.
Nielsen was on a roll with four assists over as many games prior to sustaining his injury. The Wings deploy the Dane in all situations -- including the power play and penalty kill -- but seldom has he been a difference maker in fantasy matchups. Nielsen has zero goals, with six helpers representing his entire point total as he works against a minus-7 rating this season.
