Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back on active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nielsen was promoted to Detroit's active roster Saturday.
Nielsen's expected to skate on the Red Wings' third line Saturday against the Hurricanes. He's tallied six points in 26 games this season.
