Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Bulges twine
Nielsen found twine in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
This was Nielsen's first goal in 14 games, with the drought lasting longer than a month. He's still deployed in all situations, though Detroit's inconsistent offense -- one that ranks near the bottom in goals per game, shots on goal and power-play percentage -- severely limits Nielsen's fantasy prospects.
