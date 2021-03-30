Nielsen was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
It looks like Nielsen will enter the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, marking his first appearance since Feb. 28. The 36-year-old forward has produced five points through 21 games, as he typically skates in a bottom-six role.
