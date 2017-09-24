Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Catches fire in debut of new rink

Nielsen collected three points (two goals, one assist) in succession Saturday, contributing heavily to a 5-1 preseason home win over the Bruins.

The Dane inflicted all of his damage on the B's in the second frame, with his first goal taking place on the man advantage. While it's "only preseason," this win holds special significance for Nielsen and the Wings, as it was the franchise debut of Little Caesars Arena, the new home rink.