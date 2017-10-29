Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Comes up empty in shootout

Nielsen was denied on his shootout attempt in Saturday's 3-2 road win over the Panthers.

Currently, Nielsen and Florida's Radim Vrbata are tied with the most shootout goals in NHL history at 45, both neither had any luck against the tenders in that 1-on-1 sequence Saturday. Nielsen remains a utility player who's vital to the team's success on special teams, but he has yet to record an assist through 12 games to supplement four goals. It's tough to catch lightning in a bottle with Nielsen, so consider seeking out more consistent alternatives in the fantasy realm.