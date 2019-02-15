Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Dealing with illness
Nielsen didn't practice Friday due to a "stomach bug."
Coach Jeff Blashill isn't sure if Nielsen will be available Saturday against the Flyers, so his status for that contest could come down to a game-time decision. Confirmation on Nielsen's availability against Philadelphia should surface once Detroit takes the ice for pregame warmps.
