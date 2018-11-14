Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Delivering plenty of helpers
Nielsen set up two goals in Tuesday's 6-1 home win over the Coyotes.
Nielsen has turned back the clock as far as his offensive game is concerned. He's picked up eight apples over the last seven games, plus the Wings have six wins over that span, so if you haven't already, check the waiver wire to see if the do-it-all center is available for the taking.
