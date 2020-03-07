Play

Nielsen produced a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

With only two points in 12 games since he was activated from injured reserve, Nielsen continues to fade into obscurity. Granted, he was involved on the man advantage in this one, but the power-play rink run has been sporadic, and the Dane is trying to adjust to a fourth-line role.

