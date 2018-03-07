Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Endures upper-body injury
Nielsen (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins.
The 33-year-old pivot will be in danger of missing his first game of the season if this injury is severe. Nielsen is still getting his fill on the third line, producing 13 goals and 27 points through 65 games this season. However, after accruing six straight seasons with over 10 power-play points, Nielsen often stays on the bench with the man advantage. If Nielsen's injury is serious, expect the Red Wings to make a call up since they have just one remaining healthy forward -- David Booth.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gathers two helpers in thrilling win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Two points in miserable campaign•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Not doing much for Winged Wheel•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Shootout hero strikes again•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Scores lone goal Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Delivers primary helper•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...