Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Endures upper-body injury

Nielsen (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins.

The 33-year-old pivot will be in danger of missing his first game of the season if this injury is severe. Nielsen is still getting his fill on the third line, producing 13 goals and 27 points through 65 games this season. However, after accruing six straight seasons with over 10 power-play points, Nielsen often stays on the bench with the man advantage. If Nielsen's injury is serious, expect the Red Wings to make a call up since they have just one remaining healthy forward -- David Booth.