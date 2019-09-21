Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exits early with injury
Nielsen sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Friday's game against the Islanders.
It's unclear how serious the injury is. The injury is certainly unfortunate for Nielsen, who had just gotten over a concussion coming into training camp. More information revealing the severity of the injury should surface as Opening Night draws near.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Puts concussion issue behind him•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Season cut short•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out Friday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: In concussion protocol•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.