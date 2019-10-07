Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exits Sunday's game
Nielsen (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against Dallas and did not return, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nielsen took a puck off the face late in the third period so he may have been held out simply as a precautionary measure. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have an update ready after the game so he will remain day-to-day for the time being.
