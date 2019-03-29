Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Exits with apparent injury
Nielsen left Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres after suffering an undisclosed injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The specific nature of Nielsen's injury remains unknown, but he should be considered a long shot for Friday's matchup with New Jersey at this point. If Nielsen's unable to go, Martin Frk will likely draw into the lineup against the Devils.
