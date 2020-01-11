Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Expecting to play Sunday
Nielsen (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
It was originally reported that Nielsen was dealing with an illness but now it seems it may be a minor injury. Either way, head coach Jeff Blashill believes he'll be good to go for Sunday's tilt against the Sabres.
