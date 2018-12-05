Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Explodes with surprising hat trick
Nielsen netted a hat trick during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Coming into the game with only one goal on the season, Nielsen arbitrarily exploded this time around. Known more for his general special teams and shootout skills - Nielsen was actually denied in that very spot this time out - the Danish center now has four goals and 18 points in 24 appearances this season.
