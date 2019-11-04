Nielsen is struggling mightily with zero points and a minus-5 rating over 12 games.

Detroit has been saddled with a league-worst goal differential (minus-24), which partially excuses Nielsen's poor rating, but the lack of offensive production is quite alarming. Of course, it doesn't help that he's averaging only 13:09 of ice time -- a career low as measured against his other 11 campaigns playing full time.

