Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Fantasy utility lacking

Nielsen's final output for the 2017-18 campaign consists of 16 goals and 17 assists through 79 games.

Nielsen holds the NHL's all-time shootout record with 48 goals, so it's a shame that the skills competition results don't count in most fantasy leagues when it comes to the skaters' efforts. The Danish centerman did have two goals and one assist shorthanded to complement seven power-play points, but Nielsen only averaged 15:50 of ice time and was wildly inconsistent on a game-to-game basis. Signed through the 2021-22 campaign and banking $5.25 million annually, Nielsen remains an important role player, but his fantasy prospects are near an all-time low.