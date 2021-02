Nielsen scored a goal and added an assist with three hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Nielsen entered the night without a goal in his first 19 games, and he hadn't registered a point in his previous four. He put both skids to bed in the third period, setting up Evgeny Svechnikov's goal and adding one of his own just under six minutes apart. The 36-year-old has five points in 20 games this season and is nothing more than a role player at this stage of his 15-year career.