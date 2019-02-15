Nielsen notched a goal and a plus-1 rating on four shots Thursday against the Senators.

Although his 14;21 of ice time fell well below his season average of 16:57, Nielsen made up for it by flinging four shots on goal for just the sixth time all season. The veteran pivot has picked up the pace again after a down year in 2017-18, collecting 30 points through 54 games. He could challenge 50 points for the first time since joining the Red Wings if he continues at his current rate.