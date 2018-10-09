Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Garners helper

Nielsen picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Ducks.

Nielsen's helper was his first point of the season, yet the Dane has only three shots in as many games. He's a smart player who gets time in all situations, but the Dane's best years seem to be in the rearview. It's not a stretch to think that he could be on the waiver wire in all but the deepest leagues.