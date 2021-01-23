Nielsen recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Nielsen had the secondary assist on a Dylan Larkin goal in the third period. It counts as helpers in consecutive games for the 36-year-old Nielsen, who has mostly seen fourth-line usage. The veteran forward has two helpers, five shots and a plus-2 rating in four appearances.
