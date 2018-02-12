Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gathers two helpers in thrilling win
Nielsen chipped in a pair of even-strength assists to complement a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.
Don't look now, but Nielsen has a four-game point streak with one goal and five helpers to his name over that span. He's been averaging over two minutes of shorthanded ice time this season, but the Dane has maintained an impressive plus-7 rating through five February contests, and he shouldn't have to shoulder the blame for the Red Wings squandering a lead of three-plus goals in back-to-back games. Nielsen is worth a speculative pickup if you need help at the center position.
