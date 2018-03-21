Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Gets team back in win column

Nielsen was the lone shootout scorer in Tuesday's 5-4 home win over the Flyers.

Detroit's third-line center thrives in the skills competition. He put the puck past rookie Alex Lyon for his 22nd career shootout goal, which is the most of any player in NHL history. While Nielsen stretched his pointless streak to three games by failing to record a goal or assist through 16:47 of ice time (when it mattered most to fantasy owners), he still helped the Wings put an end to a 10-game losing skid to bolster his reputation as a clutch performer. That should count for something, right?