Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Good to go Thursday

Nielsen (undisclosed) participated in pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Ottawa, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Nielsen missed Thursday's morning skate due to "precautionary reasons," so it's not surprising that he's been given the green light for the Red Wings matchup with the Senators. The 33-year-old pivot, who has potted four goals in 13 games this campaign, is expected to center Darren Helm and Justin Abdelkader on Detroit's third line against Ottawa.