Nielsen was relegated to the taxi squad Friday.

It's a bit strange to see a player with a $5.25 million annual cap hit perpetually shuffling to the taxi squad and back, but Nielsen is clearly on the downslope of his career. The Dane used to be a lock for 40-plus points per season -- back in his prime with the Islanders playing alongside John Tavares -- but he's currently sitting at one goal and four helpers through 21 contests.