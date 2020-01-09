Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Iffy against Ottawa
Nielsen (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Senators, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nielsen is under the weather, so his status for Friday's contest may boil down to a game-time decision. Either way, the 35-year-old pivot has only picked up six points in 39 games this campaign, so he shouldn't be in anybody's fantasy lineup.
