Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: In concussion protocol
Nielsen left Thursday's 5-4 win over Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential concussion, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coach Jeff Blashill didn't have an update on Nielsen's status following Thursday's win, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Devils at this juncture.
