Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Keeps assist streak alive with apple
Nielsen extended his point streak to three games with a secondary assist in Friday's 2-1 home loss to the Jets.
It's not a mere coincidence that Nielsen has been surging of late. The Red Wings have seen several blueliners return from their respective injuries, and it's allowed one of Detroit's craftiest players to reassert himself in the attacking zone. Keep an eye on Nielsen as a value play in fantasy.
