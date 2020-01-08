Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Key in come-from-behind win
Nielsen scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 home win against Montreal.
It was nice for Nielsen to find his way onto the game sheet, but he's of no use in fantasy. The 35-year-old has appeared in 39 games but only has six points. It's going to take "more than a few more" efforts like this before anybody gets excited at the prospect of deploying Nielsen in fantasy. He and the Red Wings now get set to host Ottawa on Friday, and not surprisingly, Nielsen is pointless in two previous meetings with D. J. Smith's squad.
