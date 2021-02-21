Nielsen was waived by the Red Wings on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Nielsen has played in 18 of 20 games this year, recording three assists and 15 shots on net. The 36-year-old adds a veteran presence in the locker room. However, his $5.25 million AAV cap hit is aging poorly, and he's signed through next season. This move gives the Red Wings more cap flexibility when he inevitably clears waivers.