Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Manages shorthanded assist in rout
Nielsen delivered a shorthanded assist but went minus-3 in Saturday's 8-2 road loss to the Bruins.
Nielsen is one of Detroit's better line defenders, yet even he had trouble containing a potent Bruins attack. In fairness to the Danish center, the Wings' blue-line corps is a strange blend of rookies and past-their-prime veterans; so many players are banged up on that back line that Nielsen's offensive opportunities figure to remain few and far between.
