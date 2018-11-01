Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Might play Saturday
Nielsen (undisclosed) -- who was previously ruled out against New Jersey on Thursday -- could be available for Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Nielsen's return would provide some much needed forward depth, considering Thomas Vanek (lower body) is out long term and Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed) is working his way back from injury as well. While the 34-year-old Nielsen is still looking for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign, he did notched four assists in his previous four contests prior to getting hurt.
