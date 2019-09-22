Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Misses practice Saturday
Nielsen (lower body) was held off the ice Saturday.
Nielsen picked up the injury in Friday's game against the Islanders, and it appears the Wings are wisely playing it safe with the do-it-all contributor. We suspect that he'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Penguins.
