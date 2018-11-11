Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: More shootout magic
Nielsen recorded a secondary assist in regulation before sealing a 4-3 road win against the Hurricanes with a shootout goal Saturday.
Nielsen, who returned from a concussion Friday night against the Rangers, increased his assist total to eight through 13 games, but he has yet to score a goal in a non-shootout situation this season. Still, the first Danish citizen to make it into the NHL continues to set the standard for skaters in the skills competition, as he leads the league in that category with 49 daggers.
