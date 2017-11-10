Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Multi-point effort in loss

Nielsen scored his sixth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to Calgary.

Nielsen is once against proving to be a fairly consistent goal-scorer. He potted 17 goals in his first year with the Red Wings and is off to a decent start this time around. Nielsen won't post monster offensive totals, but his ability to find the back of the net often makes him valuable in deeper formats. Nielsen has a lethal shot, but he isn't playing on the power play and has a history of being streaky, so know what you're dealing with.