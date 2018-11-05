Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Nearing return
Nielsen (undisclosed) is awaiting "final clearance" in his recovery from injury and could be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Canucks, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
The Red Wings' center has missed three games but appears to be on the verge of returning to game action. Nielsen, despite having 152 goals for his career, has yet to score in 2018-19 but does have six helpers in 11 games. He remains day-to-day, but all signs point to him playing this week, possibly as early as Tuesday.
