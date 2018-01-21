Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Not doing much for Winged Wheel
Nielsen only has five assists and 15 points through 45 games this season.
Primarily a shootout and special teams specialist, Nielsen has been a bust in his second year with the Red Wings. His ice time is down to 15:50 per game, which is the lowest rate since he bloomed into a full-time player with the Islanders in 2008-09. Making matters worse, the Dane's Corsi For percentage sits at 46.8, a metric that reveals he's been struggling quite a bit in the possession game. We still recommend keeping Nielsen on fantasy rosters in deep leagues based on what he's shown in the past, but his value is fleeting and it presumably would be quite difficult to flip him in a virtual trade.
