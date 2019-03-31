Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Not expected to play Sunday
Nielsen (concussion) is unlikely to suit up for Sunday's game against Boston.
The 34-year-old has missed two straight games with a concussion that he suffered on Thursday. Nielsen has just 35 points in 72 games on the year, including just seven over his last 25 contests. It's possible that Detroit will simply shut down the veteran forward with three games remaining in the regular season.
