Nielsen posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Nielsen earned the secondary helper on Bobby Ryan's go-ahead goal in the second period. It's the first point of the year for Nielsen, who has averaged just 10:36 per game this year. While still a solid penalty killer, the Danish forward doesn't add much else to the equation, so fantasy managers can turn elsewhere for depth scoring.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Earns helper in rare victory•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Officially designated for IR•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out Monday, remains day-to-day•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out again•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back in action•