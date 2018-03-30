Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Notches two points

Nielsen picked up two helpers in a 6-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

This is Nielsen's first multi-point game in 21 outings, and he now has 33 points in 75 games. If that seems low, your assumption is correct. The Dane seemed destined to fail to cross the 40-point mark in a full season for the first time since 2009-10, and his minutes and power-play minutes are down considerably as well.