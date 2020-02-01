Play

Nielsen (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nielsen just came back from an upper-body injury but appears to have reaggravated whatever was bothering him in Detroit's last game. As a result, he'll miss Saturday's contest versus the Rangers. No word on how long he'll be out this time, but expect the Red Wings to update his status after tonight's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories