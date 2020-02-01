Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out again
Nielsen (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Nielsen just came back from an upper-body injury but appears to have reaggravated whatever was bothering him in Detroit's last game. As a result, he'll miss Saturday's contest versus the Rangers. No word on how long he'll be out this time, but expect the Red Wings to update his status after tonight's game.
