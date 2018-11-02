Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out against Oilers
Nielsen (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Edmonton, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Nielsen was previously considered a possibility for Saturday's contest, so although he'll miss a third consecutive game, he seems to be trending in the right direction. He'll hope to heal up in time for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Might play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Out next two games•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Keeps assist streak alive with apple•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Unselfish to a fault?•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Manages shorthanded assist in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.