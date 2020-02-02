Coach Jeff Blashill has ruled Nielsen (upper body) out for Monday's game against the Flyers, and the forward remains day-to-day, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Nielsen's day-to-day status suggests he has a good chance to return for at least one game of Detroit's back-to-back later in the week, as the Red Wings will travel to Buffalo on Thursday and Columbus on Friday. His status isn't of much concern in the fantasy realm considering Nielsen has just three goals and four assists in 46 games this season.